JNU to hold convocation next month after 46 years

Almost 46 years after it held its first convocation, the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be hosting its second convocation next month for awarding degrees to PhD scholars, the varsity said.

In a notification posted on its website, the university said that the second convocation will be held on August 8 at its Convention Centre. “All research scholars, who have completed the requirements for the Ph.D. degree, between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 are eligible for the conferment of Ph.D. degree at the convocation,” it said. The first convocation of the university was held in 1972, when G Parthasarathi was the vice chancellor.

