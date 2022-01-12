JNU to hold admissions through CUET from 2022-23

The JNU administration Wednesday decided in its Academic Council meeting to conduct admissions to its various programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test from 2022-2023.

Director of Admissions Jayant Tripathi issued a note stating that the proposal to adopt the CUET was “overwhelmingly endorsed” in the meeting.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,” read the note.

The CUET is conducted by the National Testing Agency, and there is a push to implement it in all Central Universities. The Delhi University administration has already stated that they will be conducting undergraduate admissions through it from 2022-2023.

“In fact, since 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru University has been successfully conducting JNU Entrance Examination at various centres of the country to admit students in its various programmes of studies in collaboration with NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the note stated.