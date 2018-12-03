JNU to have diploma course on Ambedkar

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is mulling to introduce an online diploma course on BR Ambedkar’s principles and his contribution to socio-economic development of the country in collaboration with the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), officials said.

Advertising

The vice chancellor of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar presented the proposal at the signing of an MoU between the university and the DAIC. If the proposal gets a green light, it would be initiated under MOU.”I have made the proposal to Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and he is very positive about it,” Kumar said.

The six-month online diploma course would be initiated through the recently set up special centre for e-learning, as a part of which the institute aims to offer certificate, and degree programmes in an online format on different subjects.

The aim is to take the ideas, thoughts of Ambedkar, on social equality, women empowerment to masses through a structured curriculum. The DAIC under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment inked an agreement with JNU to facilitate and enhance research activities and policy formulation aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development. The MoU will also facilitate and enhance research activities and policy formulation aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development.

The two organisations resolved to cooperate within the scope of their mandates and sphere of competence to work for these issues. “The parties recognised benefits to be derived from increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction for further promotion and understanding of high performance in research training and organising various programmes including conferences, seminars, symposia and lecture series,” the ministry had said in a statement.