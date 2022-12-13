scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

JNU to conduct own PhD entrance exam from next year, not NTA

Students and teachers have been demanding that the university reassume the responsibility of conducting the entrance examination. For the past three years, NTA had been conducting the JNUEE for postgraduate programmes of JNU.

JNUEE, JNU entrance exam, NTA JNU entrance examPandit said the majority opinion was in favour that admissions be conducted through the previous pattern. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will revert to in-house entrance examinations for PhD admission from the next academic session, three years after it outsourced the responsibility to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit announced on Monday.

Pandit said the majority opinion was in favour that admissions be conducted through the previous pattern.

Read |JNU to start School of Indian Languages to promote regional literature, culture, history

Students and teachers have been demanding that the university reassume the responsibility of conducting the entrance examination.

“We will go back to Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for PhD admission as the majority opinion is that for PhD, critical analysis is important; MCQ does not allow that,” Pandit said during a press conference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had been conducting the examination for the last three years. Candidates seeking admission into PhD programmes had to appear in the Computer Based Test.

Also read |JNU has applied for Institute of Eminence status: V-C

Over the last year, teachers and students highlighted the problems with the NTA-led examination.

Earlier this year, the JNU Teachers’ Association, in a statement, had alleged that admissions to the varsity’s prestigious PhD programmes were being administered with appalling shabbiness.

Advertisement

The JNU Students’ Union had also staged a demonstration demanding that the academic autonomy of universities be restored and the responsibility of conducting examinations be given back to the varsity.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:14:52 pm
Next Story

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack, says Chinese foreign ministry

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close