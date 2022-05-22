JNU to adopt CUET PG for academic year 2022-23; check details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that starting from this year, admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes will be done through the newly-introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET). More details about the same will soon be available on the JNU website — jnu.ac.in.

As of now, no details have been provided by the institute, but the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced that the exam for CUET-PG at JNU will be conducted in the third week of July. The application process, which began on Friday, will conclude on June 18, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Step 1: Visit the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit.

Step 6: Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET eligibility criteria

Applicants may be required to compulsorily hold a bachelor’s degree while apply for CUET-PG 2022 as the entrance is being conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses. However, no specific criteria has been prescribed by the NTA, UGC or JNU yet.

While JNU has accepted CUET, the University of Delhi (DU) — which was one of the first to adopt CUET for undergraduate courses and release their admission criteria — and Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) have announced that they will not be adopting CUET PG for the 2022-23 academic session.