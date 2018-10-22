JNU teachers take protest to Twitter

On Sunday, several tweets were made using #ModiGags Teachers to protest the CCS rules, which are being seen by many as an attempt to curb dissent. On Sunday, several tweets were made using #ModiGags Teachers to protest the CCS rules, which are being seen by many as an attempt to curb dissent.

In an attempt to register their opposition to the implementation of Central Civil Services (CCS) rules in universities, several teachers and students from JNU as well as civil society members took to the one platform where they thought they can make their voices heard the loudest — Twitter.

On Sunday, several tweets were made using #ModiGags Teachers to protest the CCS rules, which are being seen by many as an attempt to curb dissent.

Twitter was also used by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and HRD secretary R Subrahmanyam Saturday to announce that Delhi University will not be brought under the Essential Services Management Act.

Social activist Teesta Setalvad, CPI-ML leader Kavita Krishnan and Sweden-based professor Ashok Swain also tweeted on the issue. A group of JNU teachers also issued a statement, calling it a “declaration of internal emergency in universities”.

The CCS rules state that ‘no employee shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with any political party or any organisation which takes part in politics. Nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any manner, any political movement or activity’.

