JNU students to go ahead with boycott of examinations

The call for examination boycott by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) in protest against the hostel fee hike was formally adopted by the university’s general body meeting (UGBM) held late Wednesday night. End semester exams are scheduled to begin on December 12.

As per the JNUSU constitution, the university general body is the “sovereign body of all students of the university, and ultimate decision-making body as regards affairs of the university students’ union and its decision is binding on the student council.”

Earlier, 14 centres and schools in their GBMs had decided to boycott exams. If students go through with the boycott, it would be a first in JNU’s history.

The resolution said, “The current crisis in JNU is a creation of the JNU administration… In no way is the onus for the current crisis borne by the students… it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure conditions wherein normalcy may prevail… the only way to ensure normalcy is through complete rollback, and until the same is not ensured, the JNU V-C, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, shall be held responsible for the academic losses incurred by the student community… Thus, the UGBM endorses and formally adopts the JNUSU’s call for total non-cooperation with the JNU administration and complete academic suspension, including the boycott of all academic and evaluative activities… until demand for a complete rollback is met.”

Registrar Pramod Kumar Thursday reiterated that exams would be conducted as per schedule. He also said the lockdown of buildings was affecting administrative work. “The administration is also not able to (i) clear medical bills of ailing employees, (ii) give permissions for special medical treatments for life-threatening illnesses, (iii) process fellowship forms of students and (iv) other important approvals required for academic and administrative functioning of the University,” he said.

The JNUSU in a statement said: “…The JNU administration is responsible for the academic lag and must compensate for it by not dragging the matter further…”

