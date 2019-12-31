JNU students may not have to pay service charge in new session

In light of the examination boycott by students, the administration has also decided to extend the date for completion of “academic requirements”, while maintaining that registration for the next semester would start on January 1. In light of the examination boycott by students, the administration has also decided to extend the date for completion of “academic requirements”, while maintaining that registration for the next semester would start on January 1.

Students registering for the forthcoming semester at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will not have to pay service or utility charges as part of their hostel fee “as of now”, the Registrar said Monday. However, the increased room rent and additional ‘medical fee’ will have to be paid by students.

In light of the examination boycott by students, the administration has also decided to extend the date for completion of “academic requirements”, while maintaining that registration for the next semester would start on January 1. “With reference to the approval of the Executive Council (EC)…the Revised Hostel Manual will be implemented from January 1, with deletion of Clause 2.6.1 (Norms Governing Hostel Life) and Clause 3.6.2 (Dining Hall),” the assistant registrar (IHA) said in a circular Monday.

The new fee would include room rent of Rs 3,600 per semester for all students except BPL students, who have to pay Rs 1,800 per semester. For a double-seater room, the fee is halved in both cases. In addition to this, students also need to pay medical fee of Rs 500 per semester.

“Students shall submit copy of BPL certificate to the hostel office while claiming concession for BPL category. In case the students are unable to submit the BPL certificate, they may produce it later in a month’s time to claim the refund,” the circular stated, adding that BPL students “having JRF, SRF or any other equivalent scholarship/fellowship are not entitled for concession”.

Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “In a meeting of students with the MHRD, the latter had said the UGC would pay for the utility and service charges charges. Keeping that as the basis, we have decided not to charge it during registration.” Asked whether it could be levied later, Kumar said, “That will depend on whether UGC pays or not.”

In a separate circular, Kumar said registration for the winter semester would be held from January 1-5. JNUSU, which held a meeting with the Registrar and Rectors Monday, said it would decide on the future course of action. “We will hold a Council meeting and see how to respond to these circulars which have been put out even as our discussions are on,” said JNUSU VP Saket Moon.

