JNU student union accuses administration of not releasing pending scholarship fund

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has not released merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarship to BA-MA students from the past eight months, alleged the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU). As per JNUSU, the JNU administration is not releasing scholarships worth over Rs 50 lakh which is making it difficult for the students to meet the educational and daily expenses.

“The money for MCM is allocated from university’s funds and if the administration does not have money to release to students, it only means the money is being illegally diverted for other purposes,” the JNUSU told PTI.

It asked the JNU administration to release a detailed and transparent account sheet of expenditure and allocation of funds immediately.

The JNUSU also sought to know from the administration whether the HRD ministry or UGC have asked the varsity not to disburse MCM or fellowship amount.

“JNUSU condemns this delay of MCM disbursal and demands JNU administration to release the amount and stop committing financial frauds that have reached its apex under the present JNU VC,” the students’ union said.

Administration officials denied having knowledge about it.