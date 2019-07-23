JNU student files ragging complaint against senior

A 19-year-old JNU student has registered a complaint with Delhi Police and the anti-ragging squad (ARS) of JNU against one of his seniors for allegedly slapping him and asking him to do sit-ups in public. The ARS has recorded the statements of both the complainant and his senior.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “We received a PCR call and a complaint. We are inquiring and appropriate legal action will be taken as per the findings.”

The complainant told The Indian Express, “I got admission on July 10 in BA German language and the incident took place on July 18 when I was in college. I came from Saraswathipuram gate and was near Narmada dormitory when I saw three students standing near a parked car. One of them, my senior, stopped me and asked for my ‘introduction’. He then started making fun of my region.

He alleged he was mocked and abused, and when he resisted, his senior got aggressive.

“He started slapping me and asked me to do sit-ups. I was shocked and unable to understand what was happening. His friends were laughing and he was abusing me,” he alleged in his complaint.

He further alleged in the complaint, “He asked me to greet him whenever I saw him on college premises. He then again abused me and asked me to go. He also sat in his car and left. I then made a PCR call. I was taken to Vasant Kunj (North) police station where I gave my complaint.”

The complainant then made a call to the anti-ragging helpline and filed a complaint with the ARS, vice-chancellor, chief security officer and proctor.

“I was summoned on Friday by the ARS and I recorded my statement. They also summoned my senior and are collecting more evidence,” he said.

As per the norms, an ACP- rank officer is a member of ARS and an inquiry is conducted by the college committee. After substantiating the allegations, a report is submitted to police.