JNU student body alleges discrepancies in entrance exam

JNU student body has alleged that answer keys provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) had several errors

After allegations of a paper leak, the JNU student body has alleged that answer keys provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) had several errors. The body wrote about the “large scale discrepancies and flaws” to the Vice-Chancellor Monday.

“The latest in the set of problems is the wide scale errors in the answer key provided by the NTA. It is unfortunate and unprofessional that the answer key of all the subjects from BA to PhD had errors. Some questions were wrong… For subjects such as Chemistry and English there were as many as five answers wrong,” JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) wrote to the VC.

“The NTA through a public notice on June 6 had suggested the key could be challenged with a processing fee of Rs1,000. This is nothing but blatant injustice…,” they added.

“We demand that the administration immediately look into the concerns raised here. JNU’s time-tested offline entrance system, having a suitable mix of subjective and objective questions, was an academically superior model designed to assess students on various parameters,” they said.

NTA Director Vineet Joshi said, “We have received some objections to the answer key, but that happens after every exam. We have sent it to JNU for clarification. Once they get back to us, we will release the result.”

V-C M Jagadesh Kumar did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

