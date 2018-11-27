JNU stops tents on campus as teachers brace for 24-hr strike

The JNU administration Monday allegedly stopped tents, chairs, mattresses and blankets being brought in for the JNU Teachers’ Association’s 24-hour hunger-strike on campus, and accused them of wanting a “lawless campus” and “vitiating the academic environment”.

The JNUTA is protesting, among other things, the administration’s move to cancel leaves of teachers who refused to mark their attendance or submit their students’ attendance. The JNUTA, which is to continue its protest overnight, has demanded that the circular seeking compliance of mandatory attendance be withdrawn and installation of biometric machines be stopped.

Calling it an act of “high-handedness and intolerance”, JNUTA president Atul Sood said, “Tents and other material for our hunger strike were prevented from being brought into campus by the oral order of the V-C/Registrar in the early hours (of Monday). The administration also barricaded the roads to the Administration Block and posted a large number of security personnel to try and prevent the hunger strike from taking place at the designated venue.”

“Threatening teachers for biometric attendance is a violation, in letter and spirit, of the Right to Privacy provided by the judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. These diktats seek to burden teaching-learning in JNU with bureaucratic rules, and make it undignified and disrespectful to teachers. JNUTA has consistently rejected the policy of making teachers mark attendance everyday, which was neither legitimately introduced in the Academic Council nor approved with due process… A signature in a JNU administration’s register is irreverent to the intellectual traditions of JNU and we will not dignify this sacrilege,” he added.

The university in a statement, however, appealed to teachers “not to pay heed to JNUTA’s call for a lawless campus” and said they were “setting wrong precedents for students by calling for strikes in prohibited areas”.