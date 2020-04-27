JNU starts mid-semester exams online

JNU campus JNU campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started conducting mid-semester exams digitally. The JNU vice-chancellor took to Twitter to congratulate the varsity for the same. The exams will be held till May 4.

“In order to complete the academic requirements for the MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until May 4, 2020. Way to go,” the VC wrote on his personal Twitter handle.

In order to complete the academic requirements for the MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until May 4, 2020. Way to go… — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 27, 2020

The academic sessions of the varsity are expected to remain shut due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The classes across India have been shut since March 16. Most of the colleges and universities are conducting their classes online. The varsity had earlier held digital workshops to train teachers in digital learning and teaching processes.

A report submitted to the vice-chancellor earlier had suggested that the summer vacations should be cancelled and students who would not be able to give examinations for lack of internet connectivity should be allowed to submit their assignments with a grace period. However, there is no clarity on the extensions being provided yet.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the report also suggested that students pursuing MPhil and PhD should be given relaxations in submitting their thesis based on the UGC guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd