JNU set to reopen its campus for PhD students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is set to reopen its campus for students from December 21. In a notification issued today, Registrar Pramod Kumar informed that PWD-PhD science students are allowed to enter the campus in phase-IV.

Jawaharlal Nehru University to reopen the campus for students from 21.12.2020 in Phase IV. All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university: JNU pic.twitter.com/4ok3ZHhxKQ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

The varsity has also issued mandatory COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of campus. It reads that students need to fill self-declaration form before entering the campus, and students coming from outside have to undergo self-quarantine for a week following arrival. According to the varsity, “Social gathering should be avoided in the academic blocks and other parts of the university. Social distancing norms (6 feet radius) must be maintained inside the lab,” JNU in its notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the central library, canteens and dhabas will remain closed, and no meetings will be allowed except in the online mode. The notification said a certificate from supervisors stating that the student needs access to the lab for their thesis will be required for entry. Among the 15 “mandatory guidelines” is the use of Aarogya Setu app.

