JNU security guard cracks varsity’s entrance exam, aspires to be an IAS officer

Ramjal Meena, a 34-year-old security guard at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cracked the varsity’s entrance examination and will be studying BA in the Russian language. Meena already holds an undergraduate degree from Rajasthan University (RU) and has cleared the first year of MA political science from RU in distance mode. He now wishes to serve the government by appearing in UPSC recruitment exam.

“My aim is to learn as much as I can and crack the civil services exam. I want to serve my country in best of my capabilities,” said Meena who hails from a remote village in Rajasthan. He is a father of three daughters and son of a daily wager. He has been working as a security guard at the JNU since 2014.

“I enrolled in BSc from Rajasthan University but had to drop out after the first year due to my family’s financial condition. I always wanted to learn more. Even after I had to quit mainstream education, I made sure to learn from whichever source possible. I never leave the house without a book. I read newspapers, competitive exam books and kept on applying for various government vacancies. During my search for a job, I came across a recruitment drive for guard and cleared the same. I was hired at a salary of Rs 3,000,” said Meena.

After a couple of years of working and helping his father to enhance the family income, he enrolled himself again in Rajasthan University in 2006, this time in BA programme and in distance mode. He continued to go on to pursue MA political science from the same varsity. He has recently cleared the first year of the course and in the meantime also applied for admission at JNU.

On his preparation for JNU entrance test (JNUEE), he said, “I made sure reading newspapers daily. I followed several tutorial videos and news apps on my phone. Even if I used to get 15 minutes of time, I tried focussing on studies. I referred to competitive exam books as well. I also practised the last five years’ question bank,” said Meena.

The JNU atmosphere, he said, inspired him to make his reading habit more focused. “After coming to the varsity, I was content to see the environment here. People here hold discussions on the latest issues. There is a culture of acceptance despite classes. This environment inspired me. I have made all my three daughters shift from village to a Munirka-based government school. I want them to have a quality education,” he said adding, “My girls have been getting the first position ever since, they are very bright and hardworking.” His eldest daughter is in class 9.

On his choice of programme, he said, “It is only through learning a language, you understand a country’s culture. I am curious to know more about Russia’s literature, food and wish to explore it. This would be knowledgable. In the meanwhile, I would continue to study more and practice for UPSC.”

Since the course, he has cracked is in regular mode, Meena might have to quit his job. “I wish to study but cannot leave my job since my family depends on me, as am the sole breadwinner. I also support my parents. I would like to study and might wish to take up night shifts if the varsity allows.” At present, the JNU does not have a provision of allowing part-time jobs for regular students.