JNU resistance is model for entire India, says JNUSU president N Sai Balaji

N Sai Balaji at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 Chandigarh. (Express photo) N Sai Balaji at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 Chandigarh. (Express photo)

Calling Panjab University student council president Kanupriya his “comrade”, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji said he was proud of the 22-year-old’s win on the campus. “I hope someone like Kanupriya wins on every campus,” he said. Balaji met Kanupriya, who could not attend the lecture, on the PU campus late in the evening. Congratulating her, Balaji told Kanupriya that he was glad that she had ignited the “spirit of Bhagat Singh” among students.

Balaji had come to deliver a lecture on ‘Fascist Attack on Institutions and the Resistance Model of JNU’ at Kisan Bhawan on Saturday. The All India Students Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), who organised the event, did not get permission to host the lecture at PU.

Balaji said, “While I wasn’t allowed to speak at PU, we’re still here together which shows that people will not let democracy go down without a fight.” The JNUSU president also explained how the resistance model of Jawaharlal Nehru University was “the model of resistance for the entire country”. “JNU designs a policy of equality for those who have faced discrimination outside and we fight for it. JNU is mini India and our struggles have continued despite the government’s attack on us,” said Balaji.

He added that the government had attempted to suppress the socialist thought that courses through the veins of JNU students. “This is how the government is thinking. If we can’t burn books, let’s not fund libraries. If we can’t stop people from getting education, then we can tighten the noose around centres of learning by restricting funds,” he said. “It’s all about Ambani and Adani with corporatisation and privatisation on one side,” stated Balaji, adding, “if anyone questions the government, they’re anti-national. If that’s not enough, then a mob is set on them and they’re lynched and burnt.”

On the Centre observing Surgical Strike Day, Balaji said, “We have celebrated the day by discussing the surgical strike at Banaras Hindu University and the freedom of its women, surgical strike on the lakhs of jobs for the youth and the diversity of the country.” He concluded, “I appeal to everyone to come together and save the Tricolour from the saffron flag of the BJP-RSS.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App