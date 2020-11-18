JNU represents blending of inclusion, diversity and excellence: President Kovind

The President said all shades of Indian culture are reflected in JNU. (File Photo)

Students aspiring for very different career paths come together at JNU. The university represents blending of inclusion, diversity and excellence, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the fourth convocation of the varsity. The president delivered a video message to the students and staff.

The President said that all shades of Indian culture are reflected in JNU. Names of buildings, hostels, roads and facilities on the campus are drawn from the Indian heritage. This represents a cultural and geographical picture of India at its best. This Indianness is JNU’s legacy and strengthening it is it’s duty, he said.

The President said that excellent faculty of JNU have been encouraging free debate and respect for difference in opinion. Students are treated as partners in learning which is how it should be in higher education. The university is known for vibrant discussions which also take place outside the classrooms, in the cafeterias and dhabas at all hours, he said in a video message.

Referring to the glorious past of teaching and research in ancient India, the President said that in dealing with today’s challenges, we can draw inspiration from universities in Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research.

“Today’s Indian scholars should try to create such an original body of knowledge which is utilised for dealing with contemporary global challenges. JNU is among those select institutions of higher learning which can reach globally comparable excellence,” he said.

A total of 603 students were awarded doctorate of philosophy (PhD) degrees from 15 different schools and centres in various disciplines despite covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

