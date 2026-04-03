JNU releases e-prospectus for 2026–27 admissions; CUET, JEE Main to determine entry

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released its e-prospectus for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. As per the official notification, admissions to BA (Hons) Foreign Languages, BSc Ayurveda Biology, and Certificate of Proficiency programmes will be based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores. Admission to the BTech programme will be conducted through the JEE Main 2026.
For postgraduate admissions, including MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma programmes, candidates will be required to appear for CUET (PG) 2026.
The university stated that admissions to the MSc Biotechnology and MSc Computational Biology programmes will be based on scores from the GAT-B 2026. Meanwhile, admissions to MTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering at the School of Engineering will be conducted through centralised counselling via CCMT.
JNU has advised candidates to submit separate applications for admission after the declaration of CUET results and to regularly check the official university website for updates.
In addition, the university has released the admission schedule for international students. The application process for international candidates began on April 1, and the last date to submit applications is April 30. Applicants are required to send their completed forms to the Section Officer at the JNU Administrative Block via post or email.
For undergraduate admissions, candidates must qualify in CUET (UG) 2026 to be eligible for JNU’s admission process. The university will begin the UG admission cycle in July, with cut-offs and merit lists released thereafter.
The admission process includes registration on the JNU portal after CUET results, followed by counselling, document verification, and fee payment for seat confirmation.
JNU will release course-wise cut-offs based on factors such as the number of applicants, seat availability, and past trends.
JNU has advised candidates to submit separate applications for admission after the declaration of CUET results and to regularly check the official university website for updates.