JNU releases e-prospectus for 2026–27 admissions; CUET, JEE Main to determine entry

Candidates are required to submit a separate application for admission after the CUET examination results have been declared. (Express photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released its e-prospectus for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. As per the official notification, admissions to BA (Hons) Foreign Languages, BSc Ayurveda Biology, and Certificate of Proficiency programmes will be based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores. Admission to the BTech programme will be conducted through the JEE Main 2026.

For postgraduate admissions, including MA, MSc, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, and Advanced Diploma programmes, candidates will be required to appear for CUET (PG) 2026.

The university stated that admissions to the MSc Biotechnology and MSc Computational Biology programmes will be based on scores from the GAT-B 2026. Meanwhile, admissions to MTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering at the School of Engineering will be conducted through centralised counselling via CCMT.