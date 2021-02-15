JNU professor receives award for promoting Korean studies in India

On February 9, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also issued a statement on Twitter following the presentation of the award.

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s professor Ravikesh has been awarded the South Korean Deputy Prime Minister’s citation for his contributions and research in the field of Korean studies in India, the Korean Cultural Center in New Delhi announced on February 13. The award was jointly presented by the Deputy Prime Minister and South Korea’s Department of Education.

Professor Ravikesh is the chairperson of Centre for Korean Studies, School of Language, Literature & Culture Studies at JNU and has over two decades of research experience in the field of Korean Studies, according to a press release by the university.

On February 9, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar also issued a statement on Twitter following the presentation of the award.

Prof. Ravikesh, Centre for Korean Studies, JNU has been awarded with the prestigious Citation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister of Republic of Korea in recognition of his contributions in research and promotion of academic excellence in Korean Studies in India. pic.twitter.com/gI3H8bZsPj — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2021

His core research includes Korean language teaching, modern Korean literature, aesthetics, literary translation, and aspects of e-Learning in teaching a foreign language.

Having observed the growth in popularity and the demand for Korean language and culture in India over the past decade, in 2016, Prof. Ravikesh started a project titled “Emerging Korea and Korean Studies in India and South Asia: Comparative and Inter-disciplinary Approaches” based at JNU, involving faculty from various academic institutions in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal, that allows and assists scholars who wish to engage in collaborative research and learn Korean language, literature and culture, even if their core research is not East Asian studies.

Some of Prof. Ravikesh’s selected publications include ‘India and Korea: Perspectives on Language, Literature and Culture’ supported by the Korea Foundation (2008), ‘Korea: EkParichay’ (translated & edited; 2013) supported by The Ministry of Cultural and Tourism, Republic of Korea, ‘Modern Korean Literature for Foreigners’ (co-authored in Korean; 2014), ‘Korean Studies in Indian & South Asia; Vol-III’ (2016) and ‘Dimensions of India-Korea Relations’ (2019).

The university was the first institution of higher education in India to offer courses in Korean language, literature and culture, when it introduced a pre-degree diploma course in 1976 and later, a full time B.A. (Hons) programme in 1995, followed by an M.A programme in 1998.

Acknowledging the growing demand for Korean language in the country, particularly driven by enthusiasts of Korean popular culture, in 2020, Korean was introduced as a choice for second language in schools at the secondary level; a result of the work and petitions of the Embassy of South Korea in India, the Korean Cultural Center and Korean language educators in India.