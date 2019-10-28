JNU prof takes charge as Mumbai University dean of humanities

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Rajesh Kharat has last week assumed charge as the dean of humanities in the University of Mumbai (MU). The dean of science and technology is also set to take charge in the first week of November.

These recruitments are part of an administrative overhaul underway at MU. The positions of dean of commerce and management and dean of Interdisciplinary studies are yet to be filled. However, MU is in the process of proposing internal changes to build offices for the deans, for the first time in its history.

The restructuring at MU aims at making the university globally competitive and more receptive to the society’s regional aspirations. The changes will focus on decentralising the burden on key university officials, such as the vice-chancellor and pro V-C, and to speed up decision-making process.

A major part of the restructuring process is the introduction of full-time deans, which was earlier only an honorary position. The board of deans will undertake a majority of decisions on issues taken up by the management and academic council.

While the official circular in regard to restructuring was released on Friday, it would come into effect from November 4.

“We’ll have to re-advertise the other two posts of deans. With due permission from heritage authorities, we will build offices for the four deans in the same fashion as those built in the V-C’s corridor. We are also working on recruitment for 136 posts across departments that will soon be advertised,” said MU Pro V-C Ravindra Kulkarni.