JNU PG Admissions 2026: Registration opens for MA, MSc, MTech and other courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The last date to apply is June 15, 2026 (Image by special arrangement)

JNU 2026 PG Admissions: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) begun its online application process for various postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) courses for the 2026-27 admission cycle. The university is inviting applicants across a wide range of MA, M.Sc., MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma and other specialised programmes. Candidates seeking admission to JNU’s postgraduate courses can now register through the university’s official admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Admissions to postgraduate programmes at JNU for the 2026-27 academic session will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ performance in CUET (PG) 2026 along with deprivation points awarded to eligible applicants, as per the university’s admission policy outlined in the e-Prospectus. The CUET PG result was declared on April 24, 2026.