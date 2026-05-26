JNU PG Admissions 2026: Registration opens for MA, MSc, MTech and other courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

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JNU 2026 PG Admissions: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) begun its online application process for various postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) courses for the 2026-27 admission cycle. The university is inviting applicants across a wide range of MA, M.Sc., MCA, MPH, MTech, PG Diploma, Advanced Diploma and other specialised programmes. Candidates seeking admission to JNU’s postgraduate courses can now register through the university’s official admission portal at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Admissions to postgraduate programmes at JNU for the 2026-27 academic session will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ performance in CUET (PG) 2026 along with deprivation points awarded to eligible applicants, as per the university’s admission policy outlined in the e-Prospectus. The CUET PG result was declared on April 24, 2026.
|Online Submission of Application Form
|
May 25 – June 15 (11:50 pm)
|Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions
|June 23
|Pre-enrolment registration (first list)
|
June 23 – June 25
|Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions
|July 1
|Pre-enrolment registration (second list)
|July 1 – July 3
|Physical Verification of Admission
|July 7 – July 14
|Last and Final Call for admission against vacant seats
|
July 20 – July 22
|Publication of Last and Final List for Admission
|July 28
|Pre-enrolment registration (final list)
|July 28 – July 30
|Physical verification of Admission (final list)
|
August 3 – August 4
|Deadline for Admission/Registration
|August 7
The university has released its detailed e-prospectus outlining eligibility criteria, seat matrix, reservation policies, and programme-specific requirements on the official website. Applicants are advised to carefully review the admission guidelines before filling out their forms.
The registration process includes online application submission, uploading of required documents, programme selection, and payment of the application fee.
JNU offers postgraduate courses through several schools and centres including the School of Social Sciences, School of International Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, School of Environmental Sciences, and School of Computer and Systems Sciences. The university has programmes in foreign languages, international relations, sociology, economics, biotechnology, and data science.