JNU organises Korean language teacher training programme

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today commenced a training programme in the Korean langauge. The JNU Korean Language Teacher’s Training Programme (KLTTP) 2021 is being organised by JNU’s Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center India (KCCI) Embassy of Republic of Korea, New Delhi.

The training programme will be conducted from September 6, 2021, to February 25, 2022. A total of 20 participants will be a part of the training programme. There will be a total of seven courses in the programme — Introduction to Korean language education, Korean language teaching methodology, Korean language textbook theory, Korean language evaluation theory, methods in teaching Korean culture, methods in making Korean language lesson plans and Korean language training practice.

As part of the inaugural address, M Jagadesh Kumar, VC, JNU, said, “Globally, India and Korea are known as leading democracies. Business styles and strategic cooperation between the two countries are complementary to each other. We have strong cultural ties with Korea. There is a growing interest in India to learn about Korea and hence, the Korean language is added as an important language as per NEP 2020,” said

“Providing training to bright students will play an important role in strengthening the ties between the two countries. In the coming months and years, we must hold many such training programmes,” said Mamidala.

The lectures will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

HE Chang Jae-Bok, Ambassador of Korea to India, said, “This is a step towards strengthening the educational collaboration between the two countries. The training programme in the Korean language will help improve the India-Korea bilateral relationships as there will be more professionals with a rich understanding of the Korean culture.”