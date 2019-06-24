JNU MPhil, PhD result 2019: List of qualified candidates for interview released

JNU MPhil, PhD result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the list of shortlisted candidates selected fro the viva-voice or interview for the MPhil and PhD programmes. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their names at ntajnu.nic.in.

The result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was declared yesterday. The announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the varsity through his twitter handle.

Results declaration begins for M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes. Results to be announced for other programmes shortly on JNU admissions website.https://t.co/RKXNxSTewT pic.twitter.com/gJqUJs2woa — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 23, 2019

JNU PhD, MPhil result 2019: How to check merit list?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result of shortlisted..’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, check roll number

Meanwhile, the final answer key for all the entrance exams including undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and MPhil admissions was also released yesterday by the NTA, however, the question papers are not yet released. The result for the JNUEE and CEEB entrance (for ug and pg courses) is still awaited.

A total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The number of male candidates is more than that of females with 67,801 and 48,751 students registering from both the genders respectively.

The exams for admission to JNU – JNUEE and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. This was the first time that the NTA had conducted the entrance exam. Earlier, the varsity used to hold the exam offline and administer it by itself.