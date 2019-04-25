JNU MBA result 2019 date and time

JNU MBA result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to release the result for the interviews conducted to enrol students in the MBA programme in the varsity on April 26 (Friday). The result or merit list of selected candidates will be available on the website, jnu.ac.in.

For admission to JNU’s MBA programme, students were first shortlisted based on CAT score and then interview. Interviews were conducted on April 15, 16, and 18, 2019. As per the official notification, the weightage on CAT scores is 70 per cent and the weightage of marks obtained in the interview is 30 per cent.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship in JNU is offering the course and only 50 seats are available in the same. The tuition fees for international students for the MBA programme is $32,000 for two years.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Exam (CEEB) for admission to several courses at the varsity. The exams have gone from pen-paper based descriptive exams to computer-based multiple-choice tests. This has received flak and faced protest from the JNU student union (JNUSU).

The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “the time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”