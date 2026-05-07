JNU MBA Admissions 2026: Registration deadline on May 15

The registration for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the current academic session was opened in the first week of April.

The admission process to Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is set to enter its second phase soon, with registration for the MBA admission expected to close by May 15, officials said on Wednesday. The registration for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the current academic session was opened in the first week of April.

“The next phase, comprising group discussion and personal interview, is expected to begin shortly. The entire process is likely to be wrapped up by the end of May, and classes will start by the second week of July,” an official told PTI.