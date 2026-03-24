JNU MBA Admissions 2026: Application underway, register by March 31

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The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the application window for admission to its MBA programmes for the 2026-2028 session. The Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) at JNU is offered by the Atal Bihari Bajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME). The last date to apply for the MBA programme at JNU is March 31, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in and click on “MBA Registration Form 2026” to register for the programme.
The curriculum is reformed on an ongoing basis under the guidance of subject specialists from the country’s top institutes like IIMs and IITs.
To become eligible for the MBA at JNU, candidates must have taken the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2025. Applications will be assessed on the basis of CAT 2025 score (70 per cent weightage), group discussion (10 per cent weightage) and personal interview (20 per cent weightage). CAT 2025 was conducted by IIM Kozhikode on November 30, 2025. The CAT 2025 result was declared in December 2025.
In order to submit their final application, applicants must first register and then log in using their assigned application number and password. The registration cost for General, EWS, and OBC applicants is Rs 2000 and for SC, ST, and PwD applicants, the cost is Rs 1000.
Candidates will need to upload a scanned copy of photo and signature, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, graduation mark sheet and CAT 2025 or GMAT score (for foreign nationals) certificate while filling the application form. Students are advised to check the PG and ADOP e-Prospectus 2026-27 available on the official website jnu.ac.in to for clarification on the eligibility criteria and obtain information about the MBA programme.
According to the admission coordinator, Dr Brajesh Kumar Tiwari, the school initiated its inaugural MBA Class in 2019. The alumni of five previous batches are currently employed at organisations including NABARD, Axis Bank, ZEE Health Care, ITC Ltd., KPMG, Ernest & Young, IndusInd Bank, Naukri.com, American Express and Tech Mahindra, with a few also operating their own businesses.