JNU MBA Admissions 2026: Application underway, register by March 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the application window for admission to its MBA programmes for the 2026-2028 session. The Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) at JNU is offered by the Atal Bihari Bajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME). The last date to apply for the MBA programme at JNU is March 31, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in and click on “MBA Registration Form 2026” to register for the programme.

The curriculum is reformed on an ongoing basis under the guidance of subject specialists from the country’s top institutes like IIMs and IITs.

To become eligible for the MBA at JNU, candidates must have taken the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2025. Applications will be assessed on the basis of CAT 2025 score (70 per cent weightage), group discussion (10 per cent weightage) and personal interview (20 per cent weightage). CAT 2025 was conducted by IIM Kozhikode on November 30, 2025. The CAT 2025 result was declared in December 2025.