JNU MBA admissions 2019: Online application process begins January 20

JNU MBA admissions 2019: The online application process for the MBA admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin on January 20, 2019. The students who want to apply for the MBA programme can do so through the official website jnu.ac.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their CAT 2018 scores.

The online application process will be closed on March 1, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained by the candidate must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

The students belong to general vcategory should have to pass their Bachelor’s examination with minimum 60 per cent marks. For other backward class candidates (OBC), the minimum marks required is 55 per cent, while 45 per cent for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

JNU MBA admissions 2019: Application fees

The general and OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while Rs 1000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their CAT score. Each session will consist of 50 students.

JNU MBA admissions 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 20, 2019

Last date to apply online: March 1

Interview of shortlisted candidates: April 15, 16, 18

Declaration of results: April 26

Booking of seats: May 3-6

Second list: May 10

Booking of seats: May 10-14.