JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration process begins; check steps to apply

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) begins the online registration process for admission to MBA programme 2022. The last date to register is February 28, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained must entail a minimum of three years of education after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’ and fill the online application with personal details.

Step 3: Fill the online application with Qualification Details.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay fee through online payment mode and click on submit

Admission process

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT score.

JNU will use CAT score for short-listing the applicants for GD and Pl for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and Pl will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on 70 per cent weightage to CAT score, 10 per cent to group discussionand 20 per cent weightage to personal interview.