JNU MBA admission 2019: Applications closing tomorrow, all you need to know

JNU admission 2019: The admission process for entry to the MBA course in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be closed tomorrow, March 1, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jnu.ac.in. Candidates will be selected based on CAT score. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview round.

Advertising

According to the official notification, the result will be declared by April 26, 2019. The interview will be conducted on April 15, 16, and 18, 2019.

CAT 2018 toppers’

JNU admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click ‘online applications for admission to JNU MBA programme’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type name, mobile number and details, press ‘submit’

Step 5: Use registered id to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

JNU MBA admissions 2019: Application fees

The general and OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while Rs 1000 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university that must entail a minimum of three years of education.

For the general category candidates, a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

For OBC candidates, a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

For SC/ST/PWD candidates a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.

Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Advertising

If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if she/he submits a certificate by certain date (to be decided by the University in due course).