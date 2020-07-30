JNU, Jamia V-Cs: National Education Policy move groundbreaking, positive

Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar called the NEP “groundbreaking”. (File) Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar called the NEP “groundbreaking”. (File)

The Vice-Chancellors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday described the new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet as a positive step.

“The approval of the NEP by the government is a positive step forward. NEP is the outcome of an extensive, highly participatory and inclusive consultation process. NEP aims at meeting existing challenges in education and building the foundation of India’s promising future. We look forward to its implementation,” said JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar.

Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar called the NEP “groundbreaking”.

“Higher education in India will now be holistic and multi-disciplinary with a shared focus on science, arts and humanities. The NEP will create new opportunities for students in the domain of higher education. They can pursue education with greater flexibility in a seamless learning environment. They can enter, exit and re-enter as per their convenience and career choices,” she said.

“A single regulator for all higher educational institutions is a great idea as it will bring coherence of approach and purpose. It will realise the vision of education in India,” Akhtar added.

She also said the “focus on the use of new technologies” will “ramp up digital learning”.

