JNU, Jamia ask hostel students to go home

After IIT-Delhi asked students to vacate hostels and head home amid the coronavirus scare, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have also followed suit.

In a notice Monday, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “All students are strongly advised to return to their homes… Hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facility and will be available in a few hostels for foreign nationals and those who stay back for valid reasons.”

“Such students should observe the following: not allow outside guests in the hostels or food deliveries; each hostel should form a volunteer committee, under the supervision of senior warden, to monitor compliance of preventive measures being issued from time to time; avoid any type of gathering in the hostels,” he added.

Kumar said “all common facilities, such as library, gym, yoga centre, all canteens/eateries etc” will remain closed till March 31.

On Sunday, Jamia too advised students to return home.

“… places of collective gathering like libraries, and canteens in Jamia are likely to be closed. Therefore, all students are advised to understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances and for their own safety, they may consider to proceed to their homes for a more secure environment,” Jamia Registrar A P Siddiqui said in the advisory.

“It is beyond the capacity of the university to take commensurate measures and contain this danger. Places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries, kitchens are highly vulnerable to the threat,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University administration also paid heed to demands by four Academic Council members asking that teachers be allowed to work from home. DU’s Acting Registrar said “teachers have the option to work from home”, adding that libraries would be closed for students till March 31.

While “welcoming the response”, the four AC members said: “It merely addresses our concerns in a selective way. (DU) must devise a way to protect salaries of hundreds of guest teachers employed across colleges, departments, SOL and NCWEB. Secondly, it must seriously consider extending the semester session by a fortnight to make up for lost teaching time.”

Classes have already been cancelled by all three universities as a preventive measure against the virus.

