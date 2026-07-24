After IIT Roorkee, DU, JNU asks students, faculty to stay away from Jantar Mantar protests

JNU joins IIT Roorkee and Delhi University in advising students and staff to avoid participating in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and to be cautious on social media. The university emphasises personal safety and responsible behavior, citing legal and disciplinary consequences for violations. Other institutions have also issued similar advisories, citing safety concerns and court directions.
In the advisory, JNU asked all stakeholders of the university’s academic community to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions on public demonstrations, the university requested students, faculty and staff not to participate in or visit gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar.
The university also cautioned members of the campus community to be responsible while using social media platforms. It said violations of applicable laws could invite legal consequences as well as disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct.
JNU further urged students and staff to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship. The advisory comes amid similar notices issued by other higher educational institutions, including IIT Roorkee and Delhi University, advising members of their campuses to avoid protest sites and comply with legal and institutional guidelines.
The latest advisory adds JNU to the list of institutions that have issued precautionary directions to their students and employees in recent days, citing safety concerns and the need to follow court directions governing public demonstrations.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Delhi University, accusing it of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.
Sharing DU’s social media post on X, Gandhi wrote, “How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes.”
The university had earlier issued an advisory asking students to “stay away from Jantar Mantar”, where protests have been taking place.