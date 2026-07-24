After IIT Roorkee, DU, JNU asks students, faculty to stay away from Jantar Mantar protests

“JNUTA will oppose this and we have a general body meeting scheduled to discuss our strategy,” he added.

JNU joins IIT Roorkee and Delhi University in advising students and staff to avoid participating in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and to be cautious on social media. The university emphasises personal safety and responsible behavior, citing legal and disciplinary consequences for violations. Other institutions have also issued similar advisories, citing safety concerns and court directions.

In the advisory, JNU asked all stakeholders of the university’s academic community to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions on public demonstrations, the university requested students, faculty and staff not to participate in or visit gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar.