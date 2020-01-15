Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

‘JNU is our top university’: HRD minister after 18 varsity students clear UPSC IES exam

The results of the UPSC IES examinations was declared on January 10, 2020. A total of 32 candidates qualified for IES and ISS examination this year

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 3:33:43 pm
HRD minister, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD, Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, upsc IES result, upsc ies merit list, upsc iss merit list, upsc final result Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File Photo

After 18 students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) qualified in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Economic Service examination, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank greeted the varsity. “It is a matter of great pleasure that out of a total of 32 successful candidates in the prestigious Indian Economic Service (IES) examination, 18 are students of JNU,” he said. “We always said that JNU is our top university in education and research,” the minister tweeted.

IN VIDEO | Delhi Police reveal suspects of JNU case

The results of the UPSC IES examination was declared on January 10, 2020. A total of 32 candidates qualified for IES and ISS examination this year.

The result of six candidates for IES and 11 for ISS have been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited, as per the official notice.

Meanwhile, 495 posts including 21 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled through the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement