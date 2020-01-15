‘JNU is our top university’: HRD minister after 18 varsity students clear UPSC IES exam

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File Photo Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File Photo

After 18 students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) qualified in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Economic Service examination, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank greeted the varsity. “It is a matter of great pleasure that out of a total of 32 successful candidates in the prestigious Indian Economic Service (IES) examination, 18 are students of JNU,” he said. “We always said that JNU is our top university in education and research,” the minister tweeted.

IN VIDEO | Delhi Police reveal suspects of JNU case

The results of the UPSC IES examination was declared on January 10, 2020. A total of 32 candidates qualified for IES and ISS examination this year.

अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि प्रतिष्ठित भारतीय आर्थिक सेवा (IES) परीक्षा में कुल 32 सफल अभ्यर्थियों में से 18 जेएनयू के विद्यार्थी हैं ।

मेरा सदैव से कहना रहा है कि जेएनयू शिक्षा, शोध और अनुसंधान में हमारा शीर्ष विश्वविद्यालय है। — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 14, 2020

The result of six candidates for IES and 11 for ISS have been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited, as per the official notice.

Meanwhile, 495 posts including 21 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled through the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd