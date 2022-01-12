JNU to discuss modalities of implementing CUCET for admissions in academic council meeting

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will discuss the modalities of the implementation of the Central University Common Entrance Test in its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said.

The Delhi University has also decided to implement the CUCET from its next academic session. The entrance test of JNU is conducted by the National Testing Agency currently.

“The university will deliberate on the implementation of the CUCET in accordance with the National Education Policy,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Another official said that the university had already approved going in for CUCET in an earlier Academic Council meeting and will now wait for the guidelines by the Education Ministry and UGC on it.

The JNU students’ union criticised the discussion on CUCET.

“The JNU Vice Chancellor, has yet again chosen the period of pandemic to put an additional agenda to the Academic Council Meeting for passing CUCET, without any deliberation and discussion with the student community,” it said.

They accused the VC of “bulldozing decision making and violating decision making bodies such “Even for this time, the JNUSU representatives have not been invited for the Academic Council Meeting.

“And even if professors who have voting right and dissent in the AC meeting, we know how they are muted,” hey said.