JNU, IIT-Delhi to collaborate for research, technology development

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for cooperation in research, education and technology developments in science and other disciplines.

In a statement, the JNU said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will not only bring the two institutes together but will enormously benefit teaching, research and technology development of social and national importance.

“The main objectives of signing this MoU between the two premier institutions are to recognise each other’s strengths and co-operate in research, education and technology developments in the disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences,” the varsity said.

This collaboration between JNU and IIT-Delhi will also facilitate access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities, it added.

The JNU administration is committed to working together with IIT-D in establishing joint ventures with special emphasis on disaster research and a comprehensive study of North Eastern regions of India, it said.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar underlined the need to broaden the scope for research and teaching through such collaborative efforts.

He emphasised that JNU has already established the Special Centre for North Eastern Studies and a Special Centre for Disaster Research. Research in these areas will generate much input for policies and governmental programmes, he said.