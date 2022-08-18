JNU hostel, water issues: ABVP activists stage protest, demand answers from rector

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday accosted JNU Rector rector Ajay Kumar Dubey in the university and demanded answers on the dilapidated conditions of hostels and water crisis on the campus.

ABVP activists said Dubey’s “callous and non-serious attitude” regarding problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of “insensitivity and criminal negligence.”

“ABVP JNU staged a protest by gheraoing the corrupt JNU Rector and demanded answers on fellowship, hostel renovation, water crises, Rs 56 crore fund, release of JNU PhD forms, specialist service in health centre, E-Rickshaw, railway reservation centre, and other students related issues,” ABVP activist Ambuj said.

ABVP said Dubey was laid siege for about two hours until he managed to escape with the help of security. Dubey did not respond to the calls and texts from PTI. ABVP said that the student organisation has been on an indefinite sit-in for the last seven days. “While the entire campus is in crisis the corrupt rector is busy doing scams through his multiple NGOs,” Ambuj said, referring to recent corruption allegations levelled against Dubey.

A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers has alleged that Dubey is running two NGOs from his varsity address in violation of university rules.

“Today we presented a glimpse of our intentions, if our rightful demands are not met we would be forced to take strong action against the incompetent JNU administration,” Ambuj said.