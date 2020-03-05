JNU hikes fee for next academic year

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said, “This will be fought again. The JNU community needs to unite to stop this.” (File) JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said, “This will be fought again. The JNU community needs to unite to stop this.” (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has more than doubled its fee for prospective students in the academic year 2020-21. The university has also increased its one-time medical fee from Rs 9 to Rs 1,000.

While the fee for MPhil and PhD students last year was Rs 295 per semester, this year it has been increased to Rs 780 per semester. Similarly, the fee for postgraduate and graduate students has been raised from Rs 283 per semester in 2019-20 to Rs 768 per semester in 2020-21. These figures are exclusive of GST.

The hike comes when the JNU Students’ Union is already fighting a case in the Delhi High Court over the hostel fee hike. JNUSU went to court after months of protests in and outside the university, forcing the Ministry of Human Resource Development to intervene and hold meetings.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said, “This will be fought again. The JNU community needs to unite to stop this.”Dean admissions Deepak Gaur and Registrar Pramod Kumar did not respond to calls seeking a comment. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.