JNU guard will now study Russian on same campus

Ramjal Meena, who until now worked as a security guard at Jawaharlal Nehru University, will now be studying in the very same buildings he guarded — the 33-year-old has cracked the entrance for BA Russian in the recently announced results.

A fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Meena has dreams of visiting the country and learning about its culture. While he could not be contacted, Meena told ANI, “I will study the Russian language here in the university for the next five years… I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle. Russia is a good country, India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from there.”

Hailing from Karauli in Rajasthan, Meena had to quit studies during college to help his family financially. His father was a daily wage labourer.

He used to earn Rs 50-60 per day while working with his father, but after getting married and having children, he started working as a security guard. The decision was also taken to pay off his father’s loans.

He joined JNU in 2014 as a G4S security guard while completing his graduation and post-graduation through open learning. He wanted to continue studying and found 5-6 hours in a day to prepare for the JNU Entrance.

Now enrolled as a regular student, Meena faces the problem of funds and the fact that class timings could clash with his working hours. Some of his peers have said they will try to help him the best they can.