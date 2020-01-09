JNU fee hike: No deviation from formula agreed with HRD Ministry, says VC

Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and constituted a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration. Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and constituted a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.

Jawaharlal University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said Thursday that there hasn’t been any deviation from the fee hike ‘formula’ that was agreed upon by the Union Ministry for Human Resource and Development. He added that the students are not being charged for any services or utility fees as decided.

“As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

EXPLAINED | What is the hostel fee hike that students are protesting?

“We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided,” he added.

Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and constituted a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.

As per the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by UGC and not students, who had to pay only the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.

Meanwhile, regarding Sunday’s violence at JNU, Delhi Police is yet to disclose names of suspects, but the Vice-Chancellor Monday sought to suggest it was the Left-led JNU Students’ Union which may be linked to it. Most of those injured, on the other hand, said the ABVP was behind the violence — a charge the outfit denies.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App