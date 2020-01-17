JNU extends semester registration date but students’ union refuses to budge

In a council meeting Thursday, JNUSU office-bearers decided to continue the boycott. In a council meeting Thursday, JNUSU office-bearers decided to continue the boycott.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration Thursday extended its registration for the winter semester till Friday and claimed that a majority of students had already cleared their semester dues. The announcement came even as the JNU Students’ Union, in its council meeting, decided to continue the boycott and also seek legal recourse.

In a circular, the Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) extended the deadline for registration without paying the late fine to January 17. Afterward, students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100 per day for the next week, Rs 200 per day for the week after that, and Rs 500 per day for the subsequent week.

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that out of around 8,500 students, about 6,450 students stayed in hostels.

“Nearly 95% of day scholars have cleared their semester dues. More than 65% of students staying in the hostels on campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges,” he said in a statement.

“Since January 15 is the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush. Several students approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days. Therefore,… the University has decided to extend the last day,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, in a council meeting Thursday, JNUSU office-bearers decided to continue the boycott. “The JNUSU… is expediting an immediate legal challenge to the IHA Manual… We request the student community therefore… to continue to boycott the registration process. Our unity at this juncture is very critical,” they said in a statement.

“The classes of the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared. JNUSU will coordinate with the JNUTA to undertake parallel classes… and see to it that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions…are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis,” the JNUSU added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App