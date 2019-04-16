JNU extends deadline for registration

Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the deadline for registration for its entrance exams till April 18, and for fee payment till April 19. On Monday, the JNUSU and ABVP had asked the administration to extend the deadline citing problems faced by students in filling forms due to “technical glitches”.

“JNU announces the extension of the deadline for JNUEE & CEEB 2019-20 application registration and submission from April 15, 2019 to April 18, 2019. The deadline for application fee payment has been extended from April 16, 2019 to April 19, 2019,” director of admissions Deepak Gaur said in a statement.