JNU Entrance Test 2020: Application process begins, check schedule

JNUET 2020 will be held from May 11. Representational Image/ file JNUET 2020 will be held from May 11. Representational Image/ file

JNU Entrance Test 2020: The online registration process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020) has begun. Interested candidates can apply through the website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The online registration process started on March 2 and will continue till March 31, 2020.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020) will be held from May 11. The candidates can download the admit card from April 21, 2020. The examination will be conducted online and will be MCQ based. The JNU entrance test results will be announced on May 31, 2020.

JNU admission 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2020’

VIDEO | UGC released a list of fake universities: 8 are operational in Delhi

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment.

The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The examinations were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd