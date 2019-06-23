JNU entrance exam final answer key 2019 released: JNUEE, CEEB result soon, steps to download

JNU entrance exam final answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the first even online exam conducted for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at its official website, ntajnu.nic.in. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). The exams were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The number of male candidates is more than that of females with 67,801 and 48,751 students registering from both the genders respectively. The final answer key was released a few hours before the result while the primary answer key was released earlier.

JNU entrance exam result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link in left-hand side

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check answer key

Meanwhile, a student had written to vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that an entrance exam paper for admission to JNU was leaked. University sources claimed that the paper was circulated after the exam and anybody could claim it was leaked. The NTA denied any such claims.

JNU students were against the change in pattern claiming that the JNU exam was never conducted online nor was it an MCQ-based exam and the new pattern would not assess students holistically.