JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), CEEB results 2019 declared, how to check via website

JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), CEEB Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the first even online exam conducted for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at its official website, ntajnu.nic.in. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). The exams were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses. The number of male candidates is more than that of females with 67,801 and 48,751 students registering from both the genders respectively.

JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), CEEB Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the sepearate result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Provide your user id and password

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, a student had written to vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that an entrance exam paper for admission to JNU was leaked. University sources claimed that the paper was circulated after the exam and anybody could claim it was leaked. The NTA denied any such claims.

JNU students were against the change in pattern claiming that the JNU exam was never conducted online nor was it an MCQ-based exam and the new pattern would not assess students holistically.