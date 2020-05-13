JNU to develop portable coronavirus testing device

The varsity claims that prototype will be available in four months. (Gajendra Yadav/Representational image) The varsity claims that prototype will be available in four months. (Gajendra Yadav/Representational image)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) is developing a low-cost, portable and battery-operated device to test coronavirus, the varsity said in a statement. According to JNU, the device can complete testing in 50 minutes while it takes 120-180 minutes through the conventional method.

It has designed a chip-based spatial reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) where PCR has been integrated with an in-built detection system containing LED and diode detector, the university stated.

Read | JNU to offer BSc-MSc Integrated courses in Ayurveda Biology

“The detection of the infection of coronavirus is being majorly done by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCT) by using real-time PCR machine, a very accurate lab test for detection, tracking and study the coronavirus. But this technology is expensive, requires high-end laboratory-based equipment and is time-consuming,” the vice-chancellor said in a tweet.

The advantage of JNU’s approach, claims the VC, is the small size of the machine, less time taken for testing, less cost, a portable device and simple training of personnel handling the device.

Read | Colleges offering AI-powered ‘exams from home’: All you need to know about proctoring

As per the JNU, the technology will cost Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh as compared to conventional real-time PCR which comes at Rs 10-15 lakh. The device is being developed by a team led by Jaydeep Bhattacharya from the School of Biotechnology at JNU. The prototype of the device can be expected within four months, informed the vice-chancellor in a tweet.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India has allotted the project to the varsity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd