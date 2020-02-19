JNU decides to set up alumni endowment fund

V-C Jagadesh Kumar has set a target of raising Rs 100 crores through donations by the end of the year. V-C Jagadesh Kumar has set a target of raising Rs 100 crores through donations by the end of the year.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Tuesday decided in its Executive Council meeting to set up a JNU Alumni Endowment fund to achieve “financial self-sufficiency”.

V-C M Jagadesh Kumar made a pitch to alumni to make donations. “On behalf of JNU, I passionately appeal to the JNU alumni to come forward and generously make your contributions. Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by the end of this year…,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.