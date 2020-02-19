Follow Us:
JNU decides to set up alumni endowment fund

V-C M Jagadesh Kumar made a pitch to alumni to make donations

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 1:43:16 am
JNU, Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU teachers posts, JNU teachers, teachers, Delhi HC V-C Jagadesh Kumar has set a target of raising Rs 100 crores through donations by the end of the year.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Tuesday decided in its Executive Council meeting to set up a JNU Alumni Endowment fund to achieve “financial self-sufficiency”.

V-C M Jagadesh Kumar made a pitch to alumni to make donations. “On behalf of JNU, I passionately appeal to the JNU alumni to come forward and generously make your contributions. Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by the end of this year…,” he said.

