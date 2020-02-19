JNU decides to set up alumni endowment fund

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 1:43:16 am
Jawaharlal Nehru University Tuesday decided in its Executive Council meeting to set up a JNU Alumni Endowment fund to achieve “financial self-sufficiency”.
V-C M Jagadesh Kumar made a pitch to alumni to make donations. “On behalf of JNU, I passionately appeal to the JNU alumni to come forward and generously make your contributions. Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by the end of this year…,” he said.
