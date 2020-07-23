JNU council approves proposal for digital submission of dissertations, theses

Even requirements such as a plagiarism check of the draft dissertations and theses and payment of fees would be done digitally. Even requirements such as a plagiarism check of the draft dissertations and theses and payment of fees would be done digitally.

The Executive Council (EC) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Thursday approved a proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses.

“JNU will be taking the lead in India to launch this novel process of dissertation and thesis submission through the digital mode. This will facilitate a timely, hassle-free and very convenient process of submission of M.Phil dissertations, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses for evaluation by the research scholars of the university,” Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra said in a statement, adding that the university already had an online theses-tracking system.

“The procedure of online submission of dissertations and theses includes the “No Dues Clearance” form submission by the student… The school or centre offices will process the acquisition of the relevant clearances for the students online and the students will no longer have to move from place to place with a physical form to get “No Dues” clearances,” he added.

Even requirements such as a plagiarism check of the draft dissertations and theses and payment of fees would be done digitally.

JNU Vice Chancellor Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “If JNU has to become one of the top universities in the world, in addition to creating a good research infrastructure, it is also important to create an enabling ecosystem in the university by introducing efficient administrative and academic procedures. During the last four years, JNU has streamlined many such procedures in the university by adopting digital technologies.”

