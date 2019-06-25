Amid row, JNU defers discussion on compulsory Hindi for UG programmes

Amid reports that the administration was likely to propose to make Hindi a compulsory subject for undergraduate courses in the university, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Tuesday said a discussion on the matter had been deferred.

JNU said such “irresponsible” statements were “undesirable and condemnable” and clarified that the varsity administration had not taken any such decision, PTI reported.

It was earlier reported that the JNU administration, in its upcoming Academic Council meeting scheduled on June 28, would propose an agenda to make Hindi a compulsory subject for undergraduate courses — a move that has invited criticism from both student and teacher bodies.

“The university has recently conducted a workshop to discuss various issues related to the Draft National Education Policy. Therefore, the discussion on the agenda item in the Academic Council has been deferred,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had alleged that the varsity was trying to impose Hindi by making it a compulsory subject at the undergraduate BA and B-Tech courses.

Kumar said it was unfortunate that some students were spreading misinformation in the media, claiming that the administration had imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in undergraduate programmes.

“Such irresponsible statements are undesirable and condemnable. It is to clarify that the JNU administration has not taken any such decision,” he said.

In JNU, the undergraduate courses are either B.Tech or BA language courses such as Arabic, French, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, German, Persian, Pashto and Korean.