JNU central library to remain closed due to Covid-19

"Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and curfew announced by the Delhi government, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders," the university said on Sunday. (File Photo)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation. This decision comes amid demands by students to reopen the library. On June 11, the university had said that the library would be reopened soon, in line with government orders.

“Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and curfew announced by the Delhi government, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders,” the university said on Sunday.

Read | JNUSU office bearers get proctorial notices for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms



Earlier this month, the university administration alleged that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they “occupied” the Dr BR Ambedkar Central library. An FIR was lodged against the students for allegedly breaking into the facility and clashing with staff.

Talking about the opening of the library, the university had said, “After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and the academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library soon.”

“This will comply with the expected announcement of the government regarding further unlocking measures in Delhi,” it further said.