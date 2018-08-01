JNU to accept CAT scores for MBA admission

JNU campus at New Delhi JNU campus at New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept the CAT scores for admission in the School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme. The Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools. This will be the flagship year for the MBA programme at JNU. The VC has tweeted that the session will start from July next year.

JNU joins the Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018), conducted by IIMs, for admission in School of Management and Entrepreneurship in JNU starting from July 2019 session. Details at: https://t.co/5zkiR0Sh4H pic.twitter.com/OGZd1Hjy56 — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 30, 2018

The official notification for the CAT has been released, and this year IIM Calcutta will conduct the examination on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The online registration to apply for the CAT will begin on August 8 and will continue till September 19, 2018. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

